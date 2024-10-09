Uber shuttle service from NYC to LaGuardia for under $20: See routes

Getting to and from LaGuardia Airport from New York City can be a costly inconvenience depending on your location.

On Tuesday, Uber launched its first ever airport shuttle providing "ultra affordable" rides from major transit hubs in New York City to LaGuardia airport.

One route will take passengers to and from Penn Station and the others will run between Port Authority and Grand Central Terminal.

"Uber really can be a compliment to public transportation," Uber's Chief Product Officer and SVP Sundeep Jain said at the annual "Go-Get Zero" event.

The shuttles are part of Uber's sustainability initiative, offering a cheaper and a more convenient alternative which includes a free airport-to-subway shuttle.

Even though there is already a free shuttle between the airport and the subway, this option could be faster for some travelers.

Rides will cost around $18 each. However, it is unclear whether certain stops will be more expensive.

Uber says its shuttle fares are fixed based on the route and number of seats you select and are not subject to surge pricing.

Uber shuttle service

Photographer: John Taggart/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The shuttle holds up to 14 passengers and each person is allowed one personal item and one check-bag (up to 50 lbs).

The service will be available from 5 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. every day with trips leaving approximately every half hour (estimate).

Riders can reserve a shuttle seat up to seven days ahead of time and bring one personal item and a 50-pound bag on board.

Uber says it plans to launch similar services in more cities to come.

You can reserve up to seven days before your intended travel date for yourself and three other riders.

How to book Uber shuttle to LaGuardia

(Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Enter your pick-up and drop-off locations, select ‘Shuttle,’ you can book up to 4 seats, 7 days in advance.

2. Track your shuttle’s location 25 minutes before pickup.

3. Scan the QR code in your app to check in and enjoy the ride.

Uber shuttles from Manhattan to LaGuardia

LGA Airport to Midtown Manhattan

LGA Airport Terminal C on Arrivals

LGA Airport Terminal B Arrival level 1 – Pillar 5

Grand Central Terminal – Manhattan

Port Authority Terminal – Manhattan

Route 2: LGA Airport to Midtown Manhattan

LGA Airport to Midtown Manhattan