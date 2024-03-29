Beyoncé’s 'Cowboy Carter' celebrated by Uber, Lyft with discounted rides

article

Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides in celebration of Beyoncé’s new album, "Act ll: Cowboy Carter," which was released on Friday.

Both rideshare companies provided discount codes for fans to use for a limited time.

Here’s what to know:

Uber discount code for Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

Uber is offering 16% off rides for fans who use the code 16CARRIAGES.

The offer applies to rides up to $16, and is only valid from 9 p.m. ET March 28 through 12 a.m. ET on March 30, the company said. One time use only.

"Availability is limited so you better giddyup," Uber said.

Lyft discount code for Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

Meanwhile, Lyft also jumped in on the celebration of Queen Bey’s new album, responding to the offer on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, with its own promotion .

The rideshare service said fans who use the code SPAGHETTI24 on March 29 can get 50% off their ride.

Lyft’s offer is valid until 11:59 p.m. and only for rides up to $20. The company said availability is limited, so fans should "follow us for other code drops soon."

‘Cowboy Carter’ includes Miley Cyrus, 'Blackbiird' Beatles Cover

"Cowboy Carter," the follow-up to her album "Renaissance," was five years in the making.

Beyoncé said the album was a direct result of what she has called "an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t," most likely a reference to a 2016 CMAs performance that resulted in racist backlash.

The new country album’s track list includes a cover of Dolly Parton’s "Jolene," a song called "II Most Wanted" featuring Miley Cyrus, and a cover of the Beatles’ "Blackbird" with Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Brittney Spencer and Reyna Roberts. P

Paul McCartney penned the original "Blackbird" song for the "White Album," inspired by racial tensions in the American South in the 1960s.

Meanwhile, Linda Martell, the first Black female solo artist to play the Grand Ole Opry, is recognized with the track "The Linda Martell Show."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.