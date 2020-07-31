Ghislaine Maxwell trial jury begins deliberations

The fate of Ghislaine Maxwell is now squarely in the hands of a jury. The jury received the case in Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial just before 5 p.m. Monday, after prosecutors and Maxwell's defense attorneys delivered closing arguments.

Who is the real Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn?

Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies' pension funds. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while facing charges he sexually abused teenage girls.