Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Jury deliberations underway
A jury is continuing deliberations on Tuesday to decide whether Ghislaine Maxwell is a dangerous predator who recruited teens for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.
What is going on with Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial?
The prosecution has made its case against Ghislaine Maxwell. Starting Thursday, her defense team takes its turn.
Ghislaine Maxwell trial jury begins deliberations
The fate of Ghislaine Maxwell is now squarely in the hands of a jury. The jury received the case in Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial just before 5 p.m. Monday, after prosecutors and Maxwell's defense attorneys delivered closing arguments.
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Ex-Epstein worker says she 'never' saw misconduct by Maxwell
A former office worker for financier Jeffrey Epstein testified she did not witness misconduct by Ghislaine Maxwell while working closely with her for six years.
GHISLAINE MAXWELL TRIAL: Accuser says Maxwell and Epstein violated her when she was 16
Another key accuser at the sex-abuse trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has testified Maxwell and financier Jeffrey Epstein forced themselves on her when she was just 16. Annie Farmer testified Maxwell fondled her breasts and Epstein climbed into bed with her without her permission.
GHISLAINE MAXWELL TRIAL: Witness says Maxwell groomed her for Epstein
A British woman testified Monday that Ghislaine Maxwell pressured her into giving Jeffrey Epstein sexual massages when she was still a teenager, assuring her she would have "fun" with him.
GHISLAINE MAXWELL TRIAL: Opening statements Monday in sex trafficking case
Two years after Jeffrey Epstein's suicide behind bars, a jury was selected Monday in New York City to determine a central question in the long-running sex trafficking case: Was his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s puppet or accomplice?
Who is the real Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn?
Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies' pension funds. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while facing charges he sexually abused teenage girls.
Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of failing to flush her toilet in Brooklyn jail cell
Prosecutors claim that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is creating a stink in her Brooklyn jail by refusing to flush the toilet.
Unsealed court documents reveal allegations against prince, president, others
Newly unsealed court documents provide a fresh glimpse into a fierce civil court fight between Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, and one of the women who accused the couple of sexual abuse.