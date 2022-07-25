Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low-security Florida prison

Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a low-security federal prison in Florida.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows her now at Tallahassee FCI.

The Leon County facility houses 821 inmates.

It is sometimes referred to as a 'Club Fed' due to its freedom of movement and activities inmates can participate in.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

It offers painting and ceramics art programs. It all has an athletic program that offers sports and yoga.

Maxwell, 60, is serving a 20-year sentence in connection with her role in a sexual abuse case involving minors.

She helped groom victims for ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse over several years. Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 before he went on trial.

Maxwell is due for release on July 17, 2037.

At her sentencing, lawyers for Maxwell had asked the judge for leniency, among other things, citing the conditions that she has lived inside the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City.