New York subway attack: Frank R. James held without bail as police seek motive

Frank R. James, 62, the suspect in the shooting of 10 people aboard an N train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn was ordered held without bail Thursday during his arraignment in Brooklyn federal court. He could spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty of throwing smoke grenades and opening fire on a crowded train.

New York subway attack suspect tipped off cops to his location

Two law enforcement officials say the person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department's tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald's restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said.

New York subway attack adds to anxieties underground

As the year began, New Yorkers shuddered at a subway crime straight out of urban nightmares — the death of a woman shoved onto the tracks. The new mayor vowed to "make sure New Yorkers feel safe in our subway system." But Tuesday saw an attack that evoked many riders' deepest fears.

New York subway attack: Unclear why station cameras failed

Seven months ago, the MTA announced that all 472 subway stations were now outfitted with security cameras. But on Tuesday, the cameras inside the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn did not do their job when a gunman opened fire and shot 10 people.

Brooklyn subway shooting: Dozens hurt, shooter at large

The NYPD has identified a man that detectives are looking for who may be connected to the mass shooting that unfolded on a crowded subway train in Brooklyn at the height of the morning rush hour on Tuesday. Officers recovered a Glock 17 9mm semiautomatic pistol, three extended-capacity magazines, four smoke grenades, a hatchet, a container of gasoline, and a key to a U-Haul rental van, a top police official said.

Photos: Brooklyn subway shooting

A gunman wearing a gas mask and a reflective safety vest shot 10 people inside a Brooklyn subway station during the Tuesday morning rush hour.