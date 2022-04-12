NYC subway workers honored after Brooklyn shooting
New York City honored several MTA heroes who bravely helped riders get to safety during the Brooklyn subway shooting, and calmed panicked New Yorkers in the chaotic aftermath.
New York subway attack: Cameras were on but internet was down
After the failure of the security camera system in a Brooklyn subway station where a gunman fled after shooting 10 people on a train, members of the City Council want answers from the MTA.
New York subway attack: Frank R. James held without bail as police seek motive
Frank R. James, 62, the suspect in the shooting of 10 people aboard an N train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn was ordered held without bail Thursday during his arraignment in Brooklyn federal court. He could spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty of throwing smoke grenades and opening fire on a crowded train.
Two law enforcement officials say the person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department's tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald's restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said.
New York subway attack adds to anxieties underground
As the year began, New Yorkers shuddered at a subway crime straight out of urban nightmares — the death of a woman shoved onto the tracks. The new mayor vowed to "make sure New Yorkers feel safe in our subway system." But Tuesday saw an attack that evoked many riders' deepest fears.
The NYPD has arrested Frank R. James, 62, a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting inside a subway train in Brooklyn. He was believed to have acted alone. Authorities believed he acted alone.
Police have arrested Frank R. James, the man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway. Authorities have charged him with a federal terror-related offense.
New York subway attack: Unclear why station cameras failed
Seven months ago, the MTA announced that all 472 subway stations were now outfitted with security cameras. But on Tuesday, the cameras inside the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn did not do their job when a gunman opened fire and shot 10 people.
Frank R. James, the suspect in Tuesday's subway shooting in Brooklyn, who has ties to Philadelphia, was arrested on Wednesday without incident, police officials say.
Brooklyn subway shooting: Frank James arrested, federally charged
Phantom Fireworks officials confirmed for FOX6 News that on June 21, 2021, an individual named Frank James of Milwaukee purchased fireworks products from the Phantom Fireworks Showroom in Caledonia.
Frank James, now considered a suspect in connection with the Brooklyn subway shooting, posted a string of antagonistic video rants to a YouTube channel for years.
Brooklyn subway shooting: Dozens hurt, shooter at large
The NYPD has identified a man that detectives are looking for who may be connected to the mass shooting that unfolded on a crowded subway train in Brooklyn at the height of the morning rush hour on Tuesday. Officers recovered a Glock 17 9mm semiautomatic pistol, three extended-capacity magazines, four smoke grenades, a hatchet, a container of gasoline, and a key to a U-Haul rental van, a top police official said.
Brooklyn subway shooting: Update on victims including several children
What would typically be a quiet Tuesday morning commute turned into a tragedy for families and students simply trying to get to work or school. More than two-dozen people were injured after the gunman opened fire on a rush-hour subway. Ten victims were shot
Brooklyn subway shooting: Man on train during shooting describes frightening scene
Kenneth Foote-Smith was on the subway train when a man opened fire on Tuesday morning. He described the terror the passengers felt as it unfolded.
Brooklyn subway shooting: What’s known about the victims
New York authorities said multiple victims suffered injuries from gunshot wounds, shrapnel and smoke inhalation.
Amtrak increases security after Brooklyn subway shooting
Amtrak says it is increasing police patrols around city train stations in response to the Brooklyn subway shooting.
Photos: Brooklyn subway shooting
A gunman wearing a gas mask and a reflective safety vest shot 10 people inside a Brooklyn subway station during the Tuesday morning rush hour.
Uber, Lyft criticized for surge pricing after Brooklyn subway shooting
Both Uber and Lyft later said that surge pricing had been disabled and the companies would work to refund any customers who experienced "unintended charges."