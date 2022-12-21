Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James expected to plead guilty on Jan. 3

Frank James, the man accused of shooting 10 people on an N train earlier this year is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him on January 3, 2023, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York made the announcement that James would be changing his plea on Wednesday.

Last week, a Brooklyn federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment, charging James with 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and vehicle carrying passengers and employees.

James is also facing a single count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

He had previously pled not guilty to a single terrorism offense.