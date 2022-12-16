Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James facing new terrorism charges

New York City subway shooting suspect Frank James, who allegedly shot 10 people on an N train earlier this year is facing new charges after being indicted on Friday.

A Brooklyn federal grand jury returned the superseding indictment, charging James with 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and vehicle carrying passengers and employees.

James is also facing one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

James had previously pled not guilty to a single terrorism offense.

James' attorneys previously said his rights were violated by the FBI after his arrest. They argued that FBI agents took oral DNA samples from Frank James without informing his legal team.

They also say he was improperly questioned in his jail cell and claim agents had him sign several documents.