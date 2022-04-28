Lawyers: Alleged NYC subway shooter was improperly questioned

Attorneys for Frank James, the man accused in a mass shooting in Brooklyn earlier this month, said his rights were violated by the FBI.

In a court filing, James' lawyers argue that FBI agents took oral DNA samples from Frank James without informing his legal team.

They also say he was improperly questioned in his jail cell and claim agents had him sign several documents.

James is accused of setting off smoke grenades and firing a handgun 33 times inside of a crowded subway train on April X.

The U.S. Attorney's Office released a statement saying the claims are inaccurate and the defendant's constitutional rights were not violated.