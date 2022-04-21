Subway security cameras: Congress wants answers from MTA

You can now add members of Congress to the growing list of elected officials frustrated by the lack of specifics regarding what happened with the security cameras inside a subway station where a gunman fled from the scene of a mass shooting. And Rep. Ritchie Torres of the Bronx said this is especially troubling considering that Congress has given the Metropolitan Transportation Authority tens of millions of dollars in just the last couple of years for transit security.

"The public has a right to know whether the MTA is spending those dollars efficiently to secure the subway system," said Torres, one of 16 members of Congress who have signed a letter to MTA CEO Janno Lieber.

"We write to urge you to be more transparent regarding how your agency utilizes Federal funding to secure the subway system and protect riders," the letter reads in part.

The MTA has confirmed that cameras in three stations in Brooklyn that might have been able to capture images of suspected shooter Frank James were not functioning. But the MTA insists those are the only three stations in the entire subway system, which includes 10,000 cameras, that were not working.

"I find the claim that all their cameras but those three at the scene of the shooting to be highly questionable," Torres said. "So the public deserves the truth. The public deserves transparency."

Congress wants to know:

How the MTA has used federal funding over the past two years

How much has gone to the camera system

How often the cameras are checked and by whom

The signers of the letters want answers by April 30.

"We have a right to know whether these taxpayer-funded cameras are working," Torres said.

An MTA spokesperson told FOX 5 NY that the agency will give the lawmakers a detailed response and that video and other evidence throughout the transit system "was critical in helping to identify suspect Frank James."