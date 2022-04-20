Heroes who helped catch subway shooting suspect honored

Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, and other officials gathered Wednesday to honor the police officers and civilians who helped capture alleged Brooklyn mass shooter Frank James.

Last week, authorities say James unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets into a train full of morning commuters. He has been charged with a federal terrorism offense that applies to attacks on mass transit systems.

Thanks to the quick thinking by New Yorkers, just 30 hours after the incident, James was apprehended.

"They loved this city so much that they went after the person who tried to destroy our way of life," Adams said at the ceremony.

The youngest of the honorees was 17-year-old Jack Griffin, who photographed James and shared the picture on Twitter while out on a field trip with his photography class.