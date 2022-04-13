Brooklyn subway shooting: Frank James purchased fireworks in Caledonia

article

Phantom Fireworks officials confirmed for FOX6 News that on June 21, 2021, an individual named Frank James of Milwaukee purchased fireworks products from the Phantom Fireworks Showroom in Caledonia.

A news release says four of the items purchased are believed to be the same items that were shown in a photograph published by a TV network on April 12.

This "bag with fireworks" has been identified as having been left behind by the Brooklyn subway shooter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There is no video surveillance footage of the purchase available. As a result, Phantom Fireworks cannot confirm that the purchaser and the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting are the same individual.

Phantom Fireworks officials say they are cooperating with the investigating authorities.

Investigation update

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Frank R. James, 62, is now a suspect, not a person of interest, in a shooting inside a train in Brooklyn. He was believed to have acted alone.

James was wearing a surgical mask, a construction helmet, and a safety vest opened fire inside a Manhattan bound N train in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning. Police say James opened two smoke grenades and then pulled out a handgun on the train, firing 33 times before taking off when the train pulled into the station.

The gunman shot 10 people; five of the victims were considered to be in critical condition. Nearly two dozen other people suffered injuries. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The NYPD found a Glock 17 9mm handgun with three extended magazines and a U-Haul key at the scene after the mass shooting.

Members of the New York Police Department patrol the streets after at least 13 people were injured during a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in the New York borough of Brooklyn on April 12, 2022. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Mayor Adams updated James' status to ‘suspect.’ Police were asking the public to provide tips as to his whereabouts. Police say he rented the U-Haul van in Philadelphia. He has addresses in both Wisconsin and Philadelphia.

This is a developing story.