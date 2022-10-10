Ashlie Rodriguez
NYC subway crime: Some riders, officials skeptical of promises
Nervous subway riders said they'd gratefully take more police officers patrolling stations, a promise that Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul made again.
NJ town council candidate rails against LGBTQ community
A candidate running for public office in Hudson County is under fire for comments he made about the LGTBQ community.
Shrinking airline seats: FAA seeking comments on proposal
If you've taken a flight recently, you might have noticed even less legroom and elbowroom. But the FAA is considering new safety standards, which would include a minimum size for a seat.
NYC counterfeit market thrives despite police crackdowns
Makeshift markets for counterfeit goods continue to multiply, especially on Canal Street in Manhattan, where the sidewalk outside a bank is crawling with shoppers, sellers, cash, and fake Fendi.
Manhattan's Third Avenue to be redesigned with bike lanes
Third Avenue is made up of four vehicle lanes, two parking lanes, and one bus lane. NYCDOT is looking at transforming the artery into two vehicle lanes, two bus lanes, a bike path, and widened sidewalks.
NYC drugstores experiencing shoplifting crisis
A higher number of New York City shoplifters are picking pharmacies, according to the NYPD, who say many of your neighborhood drug stores are choosing to close their doors.