Staten Island holds first inclusive St. Patrick's Day Parade

Staten Island will be holding its first inclusive St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday after excluding the LGBTQ community for years.

The parade started at noon on Hart Boulevard and Forest Avenue and will end on Broadway.

The parade is hosted by the Staten Island Business Outreach Center.

The first Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade was held on March 2.

For years, The Pride Center of Staten Island and the Gay Officers Action League tried signing up to participate but were denied.

In the past, gay, lesbian, and transgender New Yorkers could walk in the parade – just not under their own banner.

One year the parade application read in bold letters: "THE PARADE IS NOT TO BE USED FOR AND WILL NOT ALLOW POLITICAL OR SEXUAL IDENTIFICATION AGENDAS TO BE PROMOTED."

The Staten Island Bsuiness Outreach Center claimed they didn't want sexual identification or political agendas to be promoted in these kinds of events.

News of the inclusive parade was announced in February in collaboration with Mayor Eric Adams.