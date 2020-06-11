For 155 years, African Americans have celebrated independence on Juneteenth
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.
Band-Aid adds line of bandage colors to represent different skin tones
In response to the ongoing protests that have erupted in response to systemic racism in America, Band-Aid has announced additions to its product line by offering colors that match different skin tone in order to “embrace the beauty of diverse skin.”
NFL will observe Juneteenth as league holiday, closing all offices
The NFL announced on Friday that it will observe Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, as a recognized holiday.
Yelp to launch search tool attribute for Black-owned businesses
The online review site will be launching a new free searchable attribute to give businesses a way to identify themselves as Black-owned.
Merriam-Webster revising definition of ‘racism’ after request from college graduate
As cultural perceptions around race relations in the U.S. continue to shift, Merriam-Webster has responded by updating its definition of the word “racism” after a recent email from a college graduate urged editors to make a change.
‘Insensitive, wrong and racist:’ Trainer on leave over ‘I Can’t Breathe’ workout at Wisconsin gym
An Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa is catching major heat over posting a workout titled, "I Can't Breathe," TMZ reported Wednesday, June 10. Some have said the workout sign was wrong, if not racist. With controversy growing, the corporate office issued a statement slamming the workout. Members said they have a lot of questions, too.