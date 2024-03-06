North Face offers discount for customers who take 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' course

article

The North Face is offering a discount for customers if they take a racial inclusion course.

The Colorado-based sportswear brand, whose parent company is V.F. Corporation, says on its website that the Allyship in the Outdoors course, offered in the United Kingdom, is about racial inclusion and allyship.

Customers who take the course can receive a 20% discount from North Face if they take the one-hour course and agree to engage in allyship/activism.

Some of the material in the course states how White people never experience hardship based on the color of their skin.

Citing the course, FOX Business noted that people of color are barred from outdoor activities because they lack "White privilege." It then featured privilege statements, including "I can be confident people in the outdoors will be respectful and kind to me" and "I can be sure that when I'm in the outdoors there will be other people like me there."

It also instructs attendees that being an ally meant combating racism on the systemic and personal level, FOX Business reported.

In a statement provided to FOX News Digital, a VF Corporation spokesperson said "The North Face has always believed the outdoors should be a welcoming, equitable and safe place for all. This course aims to bring light to the barriers to entry preventing all people from sharing equally rewarding experiences in the outdoors."

