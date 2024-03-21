Manhattan's largest school district passes measure that could lead to ban transgender athletes

Tensions ran high during a meeting held by Manhattan's largest school board district over transgender athletes Thursday.

In an 8-3 decision and a highly contentious meeting, the board approved a resolution that could lead to the ban of transgender athletes from girls' sports entirely.

The meeting included parents, teachers and City Council members, who had a lot to say.

"As a parent, I'm frankly disappointed that adults in positions of power are capitalizing on a lack of understanding to try to push debates and policies rooted in discrimination," one parent said.

Community Education Council District 2, which serves much of Midtown and the Lower and Upper East Sides, passed Resolution 248, a decision that targets the future decision of trans participation in girls' sports.

Allyson Bowen, one of the four members who wrote the proposal, said the decision is meant to get experts involved.

"Obviously, we want to consult female athletes, we want to consult coaches, but we also want to consult doctors. We want to consult evolutionary biology experts, we want to consult with people who understand the physiology behind the issues," Bowen said.

Many fired back at the decision.

Since 2019, students have been allowed to play sports in accordance with the students' gender identity and not their biological sex.

The resolution calls for a committee to review current gender guidelines.

The goal is to allow the Department of Education to look over existing policies around transgender athletes.

"There are considerable physical safety concerns. They should be investigated thoroughly to ensure we are never putting our female athletes at undue risk," another parent said.

The resolution that was passed won't change anything immediately, but raises questions about who will and won't be able to play sports at New York City Public Schools.

For months, the proposal was met with intense criticism from community members and leaders.

Although an overwhelming majority of the board voted in favor of the resolution, many continue to rebuke the decision.

NYC Council member Erik Bottcher was outraged.

"Discrimination has no place in our schools. Our city, in our state, and we're proud that New York is a legal safe haven for transgender young people and their families," Bottcher said.

This latest resolution is part of a national debate that has ignited over transgender athletes in sports.

FOX 5 NY's Lisette Nuñez reports that New York City schools Chancellor David Banks already strongly opposed bans that would prohibit transgender athletes from playing sports.

Last month, Banks stated that every student can participate in sports and competitive athletics in accordance with their gender identity.