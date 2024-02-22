Long Island official signs executive order banning trans athletes from girls' sports

A Long Island lawmaker issued an executive order banning transgender athletes from girls' sports.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman on Thursday announced the legislation, believed to be the first of its kind in the nation. The executive order is set to go into effect immediately.

"We are protecting girls’ right to compete against other girls. It makes no sense for biological boys who identify as transgender to compete against girls. It’s completely unfair," Blakeman, a Republican, told The New York Post. "Biological boys are faster, bigger and stronger. They have a physical advantage against women."

Details of the bill were not immediately available, through Blakeman told the Post the order would not impact co-ed sports.

Scores of bills enacted in Republican-governed states over the past few years targeting transgender people. About two dozen states have passed laws banning transgender athletes from participating in female school sports.

"This discriminatory move not only undermines the principles of inclusivity and fairness but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes and exclusion," David Kilmnick, president and founder of the New York LGBT Network, said in a statement.

MISSOULA, MONTANA - MAY 03: Transgender rights activists hold signs as they march through the University of Montana campus on May 03, 2023 in Missoula, Montana. Dozens of students and transgender rights activists staged a demonstration on the Univers Expand

Critics contend transgender athletes have an advantage over cisgender women in competition, though extensive research is still generally lacking on elite athletics and virtually nonexistent when it comes to determining whether, say, a sophomore transgender girl has a clear advantage over her cisgender opponents or teammates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.