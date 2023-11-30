NYPD searches for trio in string of violent hate crimes in Brooklyn

article

The NYPD is looking for three suspects who may have targeted Jewish people, including a 15-year-old boy, in three separate hate crime attacks.

New York City has seen a jump in hate crimes, driven by a notable spike in anti-Jewish attacks and growing anti-Muslim attacks as tensions remain high in the U.S. amid protests around the Israel-Hamas war.

In all three incidents, the group targeted males within a mile radius of Brooklyn's Midwood neighborhood, a heavily Orthodox Jewish community.

According to officials, the suspects acted in unison as they allegedly targeted and assaulted each victim.

In the first incident, police said the group allegedly punched a 40-year-old man over and over again as he was walking home from a synagogue near East 15th Street and Avenue L.

A little over half an hour later, it was reported that the group targeted a 15-year-old boy a few blocks over near Avenue J and East 17th Street. Much like the first attack, the group allegedly punched and kicked the boy before taking off.

In the third reported incident, minutes later, officials said that the group attacked a 27-year-old man that was walking near East 18th Street and Avenue L.

In all three of the incidents, the victims suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Police said the suspects took off in an unknown direction and are currently looking for their whereabouts.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

NYC Hate Crime Statistics

The total number of bias incidents investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force increased by 124%, in October, led by a 214% spike in anti-Jewish incidents. Overall hate crime investigations year to date, however, continued their downward trend wit Expand

Based on NYPD crime statistics from October, Jewish and Muslim hate were the leading motivations for bias crimes in the city.

Since Israel officially declared war on Oct. 8, demonstrations both in support of Israel and Palestinians have raged throughout the city.

FOX5 NY has reported on multiple incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia in the last few weeks.

NYC crime rate

Overall, the NYPD says crime declined with an 8.1% drop in shooting incidents compared to October 2022.

Officials said 384 fewer people have been shot year-to-date in 2023 compared to 2022, and 45 fewer people have been murdered in 2023 compared to last year.

Transit crime is up by 5.7% though, as the MTA sees near pre-pandemic traveler numbers.