Queens high school riot: Classes resume after teacher targeted for Israel support

Officials are condemning a riot that broke out at a Queens high school last week in which a Jewish teacher was allegedly targeted for attending a pro-Israel rally.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called last Monday's incident at Hillcrest High School in Jamaica a "vile show of antisemitism."

"[The riot] was motivated by ignorance-fueled hatred, plain and simple, and it will not be tolerated in any of our schools, let alone anywhere else in our city. We are better than this," Adams said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams condemned the riot in a series of photos on "X."

The incident happened last Monday around 9 a.m. when hundreds of students stormed the school hallways for nearly two hours, waving Palestinian flags after reportedly learning the teacher attended a pro-Israel rally, according to the New York Post.

The chaos forced the teacher to hide in a locked office as the group tried to push its way into her classroom, the Post said.

Videos on social media showed a water fountain ripped out in the hallway and shattered tiles in a bathroom. The high school is home to around 2,500 students.

The teacher, who withheld her name, released a statement to the Post, in part, saying, "I have been a teacher for 23 years in the New York City public school system — for the last seven at Hillcrest High School. I have worked hard to be supportive of our entire student body and an advocate for our community, and was shaken to my core by the calls to violence against me that occurred online and outside my classroom last week."

The Post said police escorted her safely out of the building.

Uniformed officers helped oversee arrivals Monday morning and Project Pivot, a violence prevention program, will begin outreach with students this week.

The incident last week comes as tensions have escalated in the U.S. with the death toll rising in the Israel-Hamas war.

In Brooklyn's Fort Hamilton neighborhood, a teacher is under fire for an exchange on his Instagram page, where he apparently wrote "Let Gaza burn. There are no innocents if this is what is allowed to continue."

Over the busy holiday weekend, more than 1,500 demonstrators shut down the Manhattan Bridge demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

Protesters, including Jews and Palestinians, staged the massive sit-in underneath the bridge’s iconic arch, waving a 50-foot-long banner that said "Let Gaza Live."

Drivers got out of their cars and watched, with some even taking videos as traffic piled up.

According to police, three arrests were made at the scene. Two people were charged with disorderly conduct and another person was ticketed for reckless endangerment.