Staten Island set to host LGBTQ+ friendly St. Patrick’s Day parade for the first time

For years, the annual Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade has excluded the LGBTQ+ community.

Now, they will be able to walk with pride in honor of Irish heritage.

NYC Mayor Eric Adam's office announced that the city will host an additional, separate parade that is open to the gay community.

The parade will be hosted by the Staten Island Bsuiness Outreach Center on March 17. The existing parade will be held on March 2.

A spokesperson for the mayor said: From day one, Mayor Adams has been clear that celebrations in our city should be welcoming and inclusive. That is why we are thrilled to be collaborating with the Staten Island Business Outreach Center for their first-ever St Patrick’s Day parade this year where everyone interested – regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race, or beliefs – will be welcome to march together.

In the past, gay, lesbian, and transgender New Yorkers could walk in the parade – just not under their own banner.

One year the parade application read in bold letters:"THE PARADE IS NOT TO BE USED FOR AND WILL NOT ALLOW POLITICAL OR SEXUAL IDENTIFICATION AGENDAS TO BE PROMOTED."

The committee claimed they didn't want sexual identification or political agendas to be promoted in these kinds of events.

The parade is the last holdout against LGBTQ inclusion in the annual celebration of the holiday within the city.

The New York City Saint Patrick's Day Parade along on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, March 17, 2018. (Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NYC Mayor Eric Adams had previously declined to participate in the event for this exact reason.

Instead, the Adams administration has said it continues to push for LGBTQ+ rights and representation within the city.

Last year's parade was clouded in controversy after community organizers refused to let LGBTQ+ members participate.

The Pride Center of Staten Island and the Gay Officers Action League tried signing up to participate in years past but were denied.

Mayor Bill de Blasio ended a two-year LGBTQ boycott of the nation's largest St. Patrick's Day parade now that it has fully dropped its longstanding ban on allowing gay and lesbian groups to march under their own banners.