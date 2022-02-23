Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade continues to ban LGBTQ+ groups

Staten Island's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is filled with pride and joy. But for LGBTQ+ groups, it has been a time of frustration. They've been banned from participating for years, and 2022 is no different.

The Pride Center of Staten Island and the Gay Officers Action League in New York told FOX 5 NY's Lissette Nunez that they attempted to sign up to participate in the parade, which is scheduled for March 6, but were denied.

The parade application states in bold capital letters, "THE PARADE IS NOT TO BE USED FOR AND WILL NOT ALLOW POLITICAL OR SEXUAL IDENTIFICATION AGENDAS TO BE PROMOTED."

FOX 5 NY reached out to organizers for a comment but have yet to hear back.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, a Republican, said he plans on attending this year.

"While I wish the parade organizers would reach a different decision, ultimately it is their decision, not the government's," Fossella said in a statement.

Statement by Staten Island Borough President

