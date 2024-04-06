Solar Eclipse 2024: NYC braces itself for once-in-a-lifetime event

Millions of people are counting down until Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Spectators will be able to see the moon block out the sun from more than a dozen states across the country. It’s not expected to be visible from New York City, but that isn’t stopping locals from picking their viewing party.

"I think sometimes the natural world is nice, and we miss it in New York City," said one New Yorker. "It’s a small chance for us to see something."

And people across the city are preparing for that small chance, planning to make Monday a half day at the office, and picking a place for the astral viewing party.

"It will be cool to see it here in New York, if we can, that’s the kicker," said one resident.

Featured article

There is the possibility Monday’s weather won’t cooperate, and the skies will be overcast, and the celestial event will be covered by clouds. Then there are the skyscrapers blocking out the view of the blotted-out sun.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t try, right?

"A once in a lifetime opportunity!" said a resident from New Jersey."

A number of hot spots around the city are offering those special sunglasses and inviting people to try to see the eclipse together. The USS Intrepid is using its flight deck to host a free first come first serve watch party. Attendees can listen to experts explain the cosmic phenomenon while they wait.

If you buy admission to the American History Museum, they are opening up the Arthur Ross Terrace for spectators— weather permitting.

Then there are events where, well, people aren’t watching at all and on purpose.

Featured article

"In the spiritual world, it’s often said that you don’t look into an eclipse," said Suzanne M. Hill, owner of OHM Center on the Upper Eastside.

The OHM Center is offering a series of spiritual classes starting Sunday and lasting through Monday’s eclipse meant to help you to protect your energy during what could be a chaotic afternoon— this solar eclipse coming after a lunar eclipse in March, the devil’s comet, and while mercury is in retrograde.

"When you’re looking into the eclipse, Hill said, "you’re looking into darkness, you don’t really want to bring that into the deepest part of your being."

"People have been predicting the end of the world, and we’re all still waiting," said a resident. "That’s how I feel about it."

Regardless of how you feel about this rare cosmological occurrence, it won’t happen again until 2044.

Technically, the total solar eclipse is not visible from New York City. Although we could see a 90 percent partial solar eclipse. It’s set to start at 2:10 p.m. in the afternoon, lasting until 4:36 p.m. for a total of two hours and 26 minutes. The best time to see the partial eclipse in New York City is at 3:25 p.m.