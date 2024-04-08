PHOTOS: Solar eclipse dazzles millions in New York
NEW YORK - Check out images throughout New York State and NYC as the moon begins to eclipse the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America.
Niagara Falls
The moon eclipses the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York, on April 8, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
The moon begins to eclipse the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York, on April 8, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
People look up at the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York, on April 8, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Members of the Amish community sit to watch the Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024 in Niagara Falls, New York. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
The moon eclipses the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York, on April 8, 2024. This year's path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 million Ameri
NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK - APRIL 8: People gather to watch totality during the Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024 in Niagara Falls, New York. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to expe
NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK - APRIL 8: The 'Diamond Ring' is visible during the Total Solar Eclipse seen through clouds on April 8, 2024 in Niagara Falls, New York. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of to
New York City
Laura Holden poses for a photo wearing eclipse glasses at the Beam as she prepares to watch a partial solar eclipse from the Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center on April 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
People look toward the sky at the 'Edge at Hudson Yards' observation deck ahead of a total solar eclipse across North America, in New York City on April 8, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
The sky darkens as people watch during totality of the total solar eclipse across North America, at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York, on April 8, 2024. This year's path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nea (Getty Images)
People look toward the sky at the 'Edge at Hudson Yards' observation deck during a total solar eclipse across North America, in New York City on April 8, 2024. This year's path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 mill