Solar eclipse 2024: Peak times, path through NY, how to watch live

Today is the day, New Yorkers! Solar Eclipse 2024!

Millions of people from more than a dozen states across the US are getting ready to see the moon block out the sun. It’s not expected to be visible from New York City, as the Big Apple will just miss the full spectacle.

What is the path of totality of the 2024 total solar eclipse? When will it peak in New York? Will the skies be clear or cloud-covered? FOX 5 NY has the answers!

LiveNOW from FOX will air live coverage of the event live from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. as the eclipse crosses the U.S. on Monday, April 8. Stream live here on this page or on our CTV app FOX Local.

FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses is also be live in Burlington, Vermont, covering the latest updates from the path of totality.

In NYC, the total phase of the solar eclipse is not visible, but can be seen as a partial solar eclipse.

Here's what the eclipse will look like in NYC. (Courtesy: NASA)

When does the eclipse start in New York City?

2:10 p.m.: The event begins the moment the edge of the moon touches the edge of the sun.

2:51 p.m.

3:25 p.m.: The maximum view (the deepest point of the eclipse) with the Sun at its most hidden.

3:58 p.m.

4:36 p.m. – The event ends when the edge of the moon leaves the edge of the sun.

How long will the eclipse last in NYC?

The total duration of the event in New York City will be two hours and 26 minutes.

Several towns across New York are in the path of totality. Here’s a look at them, according to the state tourism website.

Jamestown

Partial eclipse begins: 2:03:38 p.m.

Full eclipse begins: 3:17:55 p.m.

Full eclipse ends: 3:20:46 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends: 4:31:43 p.m.

Totality duration: 2 minutes, 51 seconds

The total solar eclipse will be visible along a narrow track stretching from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024. A partial eclipse will be visible throughout all 48 contiguous U.S. states. (NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

Buffalo

Partial eclipse begins: 2:04:56 p.m.

Full eclipse begins: 3:18:20 p.m.

Full eclipse ends: 3:22:06 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends: 4:32:10 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes, 46 seconds

Rochester

Partial eclipse begins: 2:07:00 p.m.

Full eclipse begins: 3:20:08 p.m.

Full eclipse ends: 3:23:47 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends: 4:33:26 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes, 39 seconds

Syracuse

Partial eclipse begins: 2:09:01 p.m.

Full eclipse begins: 3:23:03 p.m.

Full eclipse ends: 3:24:30 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends: 4:34:49 p.m.

Totality duration: 1 minute, 27 seconds

Watertown

Partial eclipse begins: 2:10:05 p.m.

Full eclipse begins: 3:22:33 p.m.

Full eclipse ends: 3:26:12 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends: 4:35:01 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes, 39 seconds

Lake Placid

Partial eclipse begins: 2:13:02 p.m.

Full eclipse begins: 3:25:07 p.m.

Full eclipse ends: 3:28:29 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends: 4:36:43 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes, 21 seconds

Plattsburgh

Partial eclipse begins: 2:14:03 p.m.

Full eclipse begins: 3:25:44 p.m.

Full eclipse ends: 3:29:18 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends: 4:37:07 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes, 34 seconds

Forecasts are showing partly clear skies and a high of 65 degrees in New York City. Most models show NYC and New York State will experience little cloud coverage throughout the day.

So far, viewing conditions look to be favorable in upstate New York. Buffalo will have a high of 59 degrees today with partly sunny skies, while Rochester is expected to hit 57 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The forecast for Utica, which is predicted to reach 99.7% totality, shows a high of 60 degrees and sunny skies.

Hundreds of thousands of tourists are expected to flock to New York to witness the once-in-a-generation occasion, likely causing major traffic jams in and around the state.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said travelers can expect high volumes of traffic as numerous eclipse-viewing events are being held. To reduce traffic, construction and lane closures will be paused during the eclipse.

Track New York traffic here:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.