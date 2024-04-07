How to watch the 2024 total solar eclipse live

Can't travel to see the 2024 total solar eclipse? No worries, we've got you covered.

LiveNOW from FOX will air live coverage of the event live from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. as the eclipse crosses the U.S. on Monday, April 8. Stream live on our website or on our CTV app FOX Local.

A composite image of the total solar eclipse seen from the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience Aug. 21, 2017, in Madras, Oregon. (Credit: Stan Honda / Getty Images)

FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses will also be live in Burlington, Vermont, covering the latest updates from the path of totality.

Here's what you can expect on Monday:

What's a total solar eclipse?

The moon will line up perfectly between the Earth and the sun at midday, blotting out the sunlight. The full eclipse will last longer than usual because the moon will be just 223,000 miles (360,000 kilometers) from Earth, one of the year’s closest approaches.

Total eclipse of the sun at the location of the longest duration of 2 minutes and 40 seconds in Hopkinsville, KY. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The closer the moon is to Earth, the bigger it is in the sky from our perspective, resulting in an especially long and intense period of sun-blocked darkness. Totality will last the longest over Mexico at 4 minutes, 28 seconds. Elsewhere along the track, like in Syracuse, New York, totality will last just 1 1/2 minutes.

What's the eclipse path of totality?

This graphic shows the best cities in the path of totality during the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. (FOX Weather)

The moon’s shadow will slice a diagonal line from the southwest to the northeast across North America, briefly plunging communities along the track into darkness. Totality will enter the continent at Mazatlan, Mexico, and exit at Newfoundland in Canada.

In between, 15 U.S. states from Texas to Maine will experience totality, including snippets of Tennessee and Michigan. It will be a repeat for Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Carbondale, Illinois, which were also in prime position for 2017’s total solar eclipse.

The path of totality through New York on April 8, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Click here for NASA's mobile-friendly interactive map

What will the eclipse look like in NYC? What time will it happen?

Here's what the eclipse will look like in NYC. (Courtesy: NASA)

2:10 p.m

The event begins the moment the edge of the moon touches the edge of the sun.

2:51 p.m.

3:25 p.m.

The maximum view (the deepest point of the eclipse) with the Sun at its most hidden.

3:58 p.m.

4:36 p.m.

The event ends when the edge of the moon leaves the edge of the sun.

The total duration of the event in New York City will be two hours and 26 minutes.

Will there be traffic in NYC?

Hundreds of thousands of tourists are expected to flock to New York to witness the once-in-a-generation occasion, likely causing major traffic jams in and around the state.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said travelers can expect high volumes of traffic as numerous eclipse-viewing events are being held. To reduce traffic, construction and lane closures will be paused during the eclipse.

Track New York traffic here:

