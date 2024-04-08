Watch live 2024 total solar eclipse coverage

Millions marveled at a total solar eclipse as the moon's shadow raced more than 4,000 miles across North America, with its path of totality crossing through New York State. Click here for a schedule of peak eclipse times throughout the U.S.

The Diamond Ring effect is seen as the moon makes its final move over the sun during the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21, 2017 above Madras, Oregon. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The eclipse reached totality in Mazatlan, Mexico, this morning and is moving through 15 U.S. states – including NY, where the event began around 2 p.m. in the western part of the state. NYC won't experience totality, but the Big Apple was awed by nearly 90% of the moon's shadow covering the sun at 3:25 p.m.

Here's what the eclipse will look like in NYC (Courtesy: NASA)

LiveNOW from FOX is airing live coverage of the event live from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. as the eclipse crosses the U.S. Stream live in the media player above or on our CTV app FOX Local. We'll continue to track live updates here.

Jump to: New York | NYC

A look at the totality start times during April 8th's total solar eclipse. (FOX Weather)

Texas

San Antonio: 1:32:07 CDT

Dallas: 1:40:47 CDT

Arkansas

Little Rock: 1:51:21 CDT

Missouri

Farmington: 1:58:17 CDT

Illinois

Carbondale: 1:59:15 CDT

Indiana

Evansville: 2:02:41 CDT

Indianapolis: 3:06:06 EDT

Ohio

Dayton: 3:09:25 EDT

Cleveland: 3:13:45 EDT

Pennsylvania

Erie: 3:16:22 EDT

The path of totality through New York on April 8, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Jamestown: 3:17:55 EDT

Niagara Falls/Buffalo: 3:18:22 EDT

Rochester: 3:20:07 EDT

Auburn: 3:22:15 EDT

Syracuse: 3:23:03 EDT

Old Forge: 3:24:04 EDT

Saranac Lake: 3:24:52 EDT

Vermont

Burlington: 3:26:03 EDT

New Hampshire

Colebrook: 3:28:17 EDT

Maine

Greenville: 3:30:25 EDT

Houlton: 3:32:05 EDT

Click here for NASA's mobile-friendly interactive map

In NYC, the total phase of the solar eclipse is not visible but can be seen as a partial solar eclipse.

2:10 p.m.: The event begins the moment the edge of the moon touches the edge of the sun.

2:51 p.m.

3:25 p.m.: The maximum view (the deepest point of the eclipse) with the Sun at its most hidden.

3:58 p.m.

4:36 p.m. – The event ends when the edge of the moon leaves the edge of the sun.

The total duration of the event in New York City will be two hours and 26 minutes.