2024 solar eclipse map: Path through NY, peak times on April 8

What is the path of totality of the 2024 total solar eclipse? When will it peak in New York? Will the skies be clear or cloud-covered?

Check out the maps below to help you prepare for the moment the moon's shadow covers the sun on Monday, April 8.

US path of totality and interactive map

Click here for NASA's mobile-friendly interactive map

The total solar eclipse will be visible along a narrow track stretching from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024. A partial eclipse will be visible throughout all 48 contiguous U.S. states. (NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

New York State path of totality

2024 total eclipse times: Northeast

Total and annular eclipse coverage map: Northeast

April 8 cloud coverage forecast: Northeast map

Northeast eclipse cloud cover forecast. (FOX Weather)

April 8 cloud coverage forecast: U.S. map

The eclipse cloud cover forecast from FOX Weather. (FOX Weather)

April 8 cloud coverage map: 30-year average

Cloud cover averages on April 8th based on 30 years of data. (FOX Weather)

In NYC, the total phase of the solar eclipse is not visible but can be seen as a partial solar eclipse.

2:10 p.m.: The event begins the moment the edge of the moon touches the edge of the sun.

2:51 p.m.

3:25 p.m.: The maximum view (the deepest point of the eclipse) with the Sun at its most hidden.

3:58 p.m.

4:36 p.m. – The event ends when the edge of the moon leaves the edge of the sun.

The total duration of the event in New York City will be two hours and 26 minutes.

Several towns across New York are in the path of totality. Here’s a look at them, according to the state tourism website.

Jamestown

Partial eclipse begins: 2:03:38 p.m.

Full eclipse begins: 3:17:55 p.m.

Full eclipse ends: 3:20:46 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends: 4:31:43 p.m.

Totality duration: 2 minutes, 51 seconds

Buffalo

Partial eclipse begins: 2:04:56 p.m.

Full eclipse begins: 3:18:20 p.m.

Full eclipse ends: 3:22:06 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends: 4:32:10 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes, 46 seconds

Rochester

Partial eclipse begins: 2:07:00 p.m.

Full eclipse begins: 3:20:08 p.m.

Full eclipse ends: 3:23:47 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends: 4:33:26 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes, 39 seconds

Syracuse

Partial eclipse begins: 2:09:01 p.m.

Full eclipse begins: 3:23:03 p.m.

Full eclipse ends: 3:24:30 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends: 4:34:49 p.m.

Totality duration: 1 minute, 27 seconds

Watertown

Partial eclipse begins: 2:10:05 p.m.

Full eclipse begins: 3:22:33 p.m.

Full eclipse ends: 3:26:12 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends: 4:35:01 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes, 39 seconds

Lake Placid

Partial eclipse begins: 2:13:02 p.m.

Full eclipse begins: 3:25:07 p.m.

Full eclipse ends: 3:28:29 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends: 4:36:43 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes, 21 seconds

Plattsburgh