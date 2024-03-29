Eclipse forecast: Will NY see clear skies on April 8?

New York State is bracing for the Great American Solar Eclipse, but bad weather could ruin the celestial show for millions.

A clear sky is key to watching the moon cast its shadow over the sun on April 8. Parts of upstate New York will experience totality, meaning the moon passes completely in front of the sun, momentarily turning day into night for those in the path of its shadow.

And while the total phase of the solar eclipse is not visible in NYC, it can be seen as a partial solar eclipse – similar to (but better than!) our experience in 2017.

Here's an early look at the New York weather forecast for Monday, April 8.

NY eclipse weather forecast

Early forecasting for the total solar eclipse shows that much of the New York metro area will have clear skies for viewing the meteorological event, although they will not be near the path of totality.

The ideal eclipse viewing in New York will be near the U.S.-Canada border, with locations like Niagra Falls, Syracuse and Buffalo in the path of totality, but a significant chance of widespread clouds could ruin the experience.

The eclipse cloud cover forecast from FOX Weather. (Credit: FOX Weather)

The FOX Forecast Center has put together the color-coded map below, showing areas more or less likely to be impacted by cloud cover during the eclipse. As the eclipse nears, computer forecast models will improve and be able to give forecasters a better idea of what the sky will look like on the big day.

"Everything in green, this is going to be your best chance to see the solar eclipse," FOX Meteorologist Adam Klotz said. "How did we get to this? Well, it's a combination of just historic climatology. These are areas where typically there's a little less cloud cover. Additionally, we're now just getting close enough that you can put some long-range forecasts into this."

Cloud cover averages on April 8th based on 30 years of data. (Credit: FOX Weather)

We can also look at cloud climatology data to see where clouds are more likely to cover the eclipse on April 8. The map above shows the cloud cover averages over the past 30 years. So far, this data is lining up with the early eclipse forecast for 2024.

It's also important to note that even if it's cloudy, you will likely still see at least some of the eclipse.

A detailed FOX Weather forecast will be available about a week before the eclipse.

Projected path and time of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse over the Northeast. ( )

April 8 eclipse

On April 8th, a total solar eclipse will be visible across parts of Mexico, Canada and the U.S., from Texas to Maine. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun for several minutes. It will be the last time a total solar eclipse passes over a large part of the U.S. until 2044.

FILE - Total eclipse of the sun at the location of the longest duration of 2 minutes and 40 seconds in Hopkinsville, KY. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

To experience the full eclipse, you'll need a pair of solar glasses and to be located along the more than 100-mile-wide path during totality. A clear sky is also key to watching a total solar eclipse.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.