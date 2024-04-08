Solar eclipse 2024: Will skies be clear for viewing time in NY?

A total solar eclipse will be visible today across parts of the United States, including areas of New York. But of course, Mother Nature needs to cooperate.

Currently, forecasts for the total solar eclipse show the best viewing conditions will likely be found in parts of New England and the Midwest, while clouds might obscure the view of the eclipse in portions of the interior Northeast. A clear sky is key to watching a total solar eclipse.

Here is a collection of forecast maps from the FOX Weather Center to track the weather as the solar eclipse moves across the U.S.

The FOX Forecast Center said the trend for clearer skies is holding at the northeastern end of the path of totality.

Northeast regional cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality. (FOX Weather)

However, some clouds may still be floating around areas near and downwind of parts of western, central and upstate NY.

New York City is expected to see temperatures in the 60s. But will the clouds hold off in time for the eclipse?

"Mother Nature needs to cooperate because she's throwing a little shade this way, and not in the best of ways," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

However, Woods said "it still should be an ideal day for the eclipse viewing,."

Buffalo, New York is currently forecast to have clouds during the event.

Buffalo, New York, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 (FOX Weather)

"If you're a little bit closer to that path of totality, back over toward Buffalo, near the Great Lakes, there the cloud cover-up, fortunately, is thicker," Woods said.

Buffalo hourly forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. (FOX Weather)

It's also important to note that even if it's cloudy, you will likely still see at least some of the eclipse.

FOX Weather helped contribute to this report.