Twins stabbed in Brooklyn after refusing man's advances: Witnesses

The NYPD is still searching for a suspect after a 19-year-old woman was stabbed to death and her twin sister was wounded after rebuffing a man's advances in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Residents say Samyia Spain and her sister were inside a bodega on 4th Avenue and St. Marks Place in Park Slope early Sunday morning when a man approached them.

The man attempted to get her phone number, and Spain told him no.

The man allegedly waited for her outside the bodega, and in a belligerent rage, stabbed her in the neck and throat, while her older brother and twin sister tried to fight him off.

RELATED: Twin sisters stabbed, 1 killed outside Brooklyn bodega

Spain was rushed to the hospital, but could not be saved, leaving her siblings to inform her family about the tragedy.

"I couldn't believe it," Spain's grandfather said about receiving the news. "My wife started crying. We never expected nothing like this to happen."

Related article

Neighbors say the killing came as a shock, as the suspect does not appear to have any ties to the victim. Witnesses say the man may have been drunk, but that he was in a rage, adamant that he give him what he wanted, and killed her when she refused him.