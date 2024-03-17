Brooklyn women stabbed, one killed in Park Slope

article

Two women were stabbed and one was killed in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, according to police.

Police were called to the scene around 2:20 a.m. to the front of 77 4th Avenue in Park Slope.

One of the women was stabbed in the arm and the other in the chest, police said.

Both of the women were taken to a hospital, but the one who was stabbed in the chest died, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police have not released any additional information on the fatal stabbing.