MTA conductor punched in face while inspecting Bronx subway train

An on-duty MTA conductor was punched in the face while inspecting a NYC subway train in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The attack happened last Tuesday around 3:15 p.m. at the Parkchester Station.

According to police, the 52-year-old female victim was on a northbound 6 train and while inspecting it, was approached by the suspect, who started a verbal dispute.

The woman then punched the victim in the face and exited the station, police said. The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to Montefiore Medical Center in stable condition.

The individual is described as a woman with a medium complexion. She's around 25 to 35 years old, last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, gray camouflage pants and black boots.

Photo credit: NYPD

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Last week, a 61-year-old man was punched repeatedly onboard a subway train after another man tried to steal his cellphone, the NYPD said.

The incident happened last Wednesday just before 10 p.m. onboard a northbound W train in Midtown Manhattan.

According to police, the man took a cellphone from the victim's pocket.

A brief struggle ensued, and the man punched the victim multiple times about the body, police said.

He dropped the victim’s cellphone before fleeing. The victim refused medical attention.

The individual is described as a male with a dark complexion around 60 years of age, 6’0", 220lbs and with short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

NYC crime stats: April

The NYPD released crime statistics for last month, showing trends in murder, felony assault, transit crime and more.

The city's subways have been the focus of most New Yorkers' crime anxieties, but according to the MTA, overall crime is down on the rails.

"Major crimes in the nation’s largest subway system plummeted another 23%, continuing a downward trend that saw previous transit system decreases of 15.4% in February and 23.5% in March," the NYPD said in a press release.