Man punched repeatedly, nearly robbed on NYC subway train

A 61-year-old man was punched repeatedly onboard a NYC subway train after another man tried to steal his cellphone, the NYPD said.

The incident happened last Wednesday just before 10 p.m. onboard a northbound W train in Midtown Manhattan.

According to police, the man took a cellphone from the victim's pocket.

A brief struggle ensued, and the man punched the victim multiple times about the body, police said.

He dropped the victim’s cellphone before fleeing. The victim refused medical attention.

The individual is described as a male with a dark complexion around 60 years of age, 6’0", 220lbs and with short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old woman was punched in the face repeatedly last month on a subway train by another woman in Queens, police said.

The attack happened just after 8 p.m. at the Jackson Avenue and Queens Boulevard subway station in Long Island City.

According to police, the victim was aboard a northbound E train when the woman struck her multiple times in the face with a closed fist, causing pain and bruising.

The female then fled on foot, police said. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The individual is described as a woman with medium complexion, medium build, around 30 to 40 years of age and weighing 165 lbs. with black curly/wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jump suit, black fuzzy sneakers and carrying a black purse.