Where is Vybz Kartel? Dancehall star seen leaving Jamaican prison alongside girlfriend

Vybz Kartel and his three codefendants have been freed from a Jamaican prison where the ailing dancehall star spent years behind bars.

In a unanimous decision Wednesday, the court decided against a retrial in the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams, whose body was never found.

"I know I'm innocent and I'm getting out." — Vybz Kartel 2021 interview with Lisa Evers

The stunning decision from the Jamaica Court of Appeal had the internet and the island in a frenzy on Wednesday.

Fans gather on Tower Street to see the limousine with dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel leaving the Tower Street Adult Correctional Facility. (Credit: Ricardo Makyn)

Millions of fans from all over the world, including Jamaica, the United Kingdom, Africa and the United States, watched closely as the court read the final decision.

"We conclude that the interest of justice does not require a new trial to be ordered." — Jamaica Court of Appeal

Kartel was seen leaving Tower Street Adult Correctional Facility, wearing all white with an orange bandanna around his head and face, alongside his fiancee and Tommy Thompson of Brite Lite Funeral Home.

Dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel (center) leaves the Tower Street Adult Correctional Facility Wedneday after being set free by the Court of Appeal. He is was seen alongside by his fiancée Sidem Ozturk and Tommy Thompson of Brite Lite Funeral Home. (Cr Expand

Hundreds lined up outside the Tower Street Correctional Facility chanting "Free Worl’ Boss! … Free Worl Boss!" according to The Jamaica Gleaner.

As he walked out, Kartel also reportedly told children to "stay out of [trouble]".

Featured article

The court said Wednesday, that there was sufficient evidence to suggest that Kartel would not be able to complete a potentially longer sentence if there were to be a retrial.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MURDER CHARGE HERE

The court cited the "psychological and financial effects that it would have on the appellants," referring to Kartel's health.

The dancehall star has reportedly been battling Grave's disease since 2011.

Where is Vybz Kartel now?

Now the Jamaican sensation is walking the streets of his island freely again.

The renowned dancehall artist formerly known as Adidja Palmer posted on Instagram hours after his release holding a champagne bottle.

‘I’m out! Me and my wife," Vybz Kartel said in the video.

The video on Instagram has garnered nearly half a million likes and has sparked debate over his fiancee who was in the car next to him.

Who is Vybz Kartel's girlfriend, soon-to-be-wife?

Sidem Ozturk, Kartel's fiancé, is seen in the video kissing the superstar as he praises her.

FOX 5's Lisa Evers spoke to Ozturk in 2022 when the couple confirmed they got engaged that summer during an authorized prison visit.

Sidem was never publicly outspoken before then.

"Did he actually propose to you, have a song to propose to you, can you share some of that with us?" Evers asked her.

Ozturk replied, "How it happened was. we were just calling each other ‘hubby' and ‘wifey" and he was like, ‘We’re heading toward marriage so you calling me hubby, or me calling you wifey is not serious enough. So you’re my fiancée, we’re going to get married’."

Ozturk studied psychology and was employed in London as a social worker helping vulnerable adults and children. She left it all behind to move closer to the love of her life.

She was also the muse for Kartel’s EP, titled"True Religion."

Who is Vybz Kartel?

Ozturk says, "He’s smart. I love his heart. He has an amazing heart. It’s just so giving, so loving. I like to call him my angel. He’s an angel in my life. I can’t deny how happy he makes me feel."

Ozturk began corresponding with Kartel in 2015, but did not have a chance to meet him until she traveled to Jamaica in 2019. These photos are from family visiting days at the prison. With Kartel in his second decade behind bars, it’s been no ordinary courtship.

"Obviously, it does cause some difficulties," she says. "I can’t see him when I want to see him, can’t talk to him every time I want to talk to him. But when you know where your heart is at, it’s not that difficult, so I’m willing to wait."

Kartel, Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John were convicted of the September 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

Vybz Kartel disease

A sworn medical affidavit from Kartel's private doctor confirmed that his Graves' Disease and heart condition were getting worse, and that if he did not get surgery soon, it could be fatal.

They described his holding as a brick cell with no air circulation, no water, and a bucket for a toilet.

His defense has cited that the severe lockdown conditions he'd been in since 2011, put him in severe decline.

What is Graves' Disease?

There's no word on whether Kartel will need further treatment now that he's been released.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , Graves' Disease is an autoimmune disorder that can cause hyperthyroidism, or overactive thyroid.

With Graves’ disease, your immune system attacks your thyroid gland, causing it to make more thyroid hormones than your body needs. As a result, many of your body’s functions speed up (CDC).

Vybz Kartel's son

Vybz Kartel's son, Adidja Jahiem Palmer, known as Likkle Vybz.

FOX 5's Lisa Evers spoke exclusively with Kartel's son, Adidja Jaheim Palmer, known as Likkle Vybz, when his family fought to get him basic sanitary conditions and access to doctors for him as he awaited his appeal. He said they they were keeping the faith that their father would get better.

So far there's been no word on any of the other children or Entrepreneur Tanesha 'Shorty' Johnson, Vybz Kartel's longtime partner and mother to three of his children.