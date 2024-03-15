Is Vybz Kartel free? What to know about the case

A stunning decision came out of London on Thursday, an unprecedented action with international implications – the murder conviction of Jamaican celebrity Vybz Kartel, and three other men, was thrown out. But despite that big win, their fight for freedom is not yet over.

"The judicial committee of the Privy Council has unanimously concluded that the appeals should be allowed and the appellants' convictions should be quashed on the ground of juror misconduct," the Privy Council official said.

Featured article

It took many months for the international Dancehall music star, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, and his 3 co-defendants to have their 2014 murder conviction overturned by the highest court in the UK.

Why is Vybz Kartel jailed?

Kartel has been behind bars since his arrest in 2011 for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams, whose body was never found. Throughout the years, he's proclaimed his innocence and fought to have the conviction thrown out. The latest development raises many questions, attorney Robin Nunn said.

"Yesterday, Mr. Palmer was a convicted felon, today he is an innocent man." — Isat Buchanan

"It really calls into question whether the Jamaican court trial process can handle complex murder cases like this in a fair and efficient manner," Nunn said.

During the 2014 murder trial, a juror had allegedly attempted to bribe others by offering $500,000 JMD for a particular outcome in the case.

Despite the allegations, the trial continued, and Vybz was convicted, according to the Privy Council. On Thursday, the council ruled that the conviction should be quashed on the grounds of juror misconduct.

Is Vybz Kartel free?

Immediately after announcing that the murder conviction was overturned, the Privy Council made it clear that their decision was not the end of the matter, despite the hopes of Kartel and his millions of fans around the world. It was no instant get out of jail free card.

"The case should be remitted to the Court of Jamaica to decide whether to order a retrial of the appellants for the murder of Clive Williams.," the Privy Council official announced.

Vybz Kartel during HOT 97's "On The Reggae Tip" Live - September 2, 2005 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York. (Photo by John Ricard/FilmMagic)

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers spoke with Kartel's long-time attorney, Isat Buchanan, about what the decision means. He said it's a huge victory, but there's more work to be done.

"A huge statement was made by the quashing of the murder convictions and that is where we are at," Buchanan said. "Yesterday, Mr. Palmer was a convicted felon, today he is an innocent man."

Could Vybz Kartel be freed?

Buchanan said the next step is a date with the Court of Appeals in Jamaica.

They will decide whether to let Kartel and the co-defendants – Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St John – go free, or order a retrial. Kartel will remain incarcerated for the time being.

Exclusive interview with Vybz Kartel's son

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers spoke exclusively with Kartel's son, Adidja Jaheim Palmer, known as Likkle Vybz, when his family fought to get him basic sanitary conditions and access to doctors for him as he awaited his appeal. He said they are keeping the faith his father will get better.

Vybz Kartel's son, Adidja Jahiem Palmer, known as Likkle Vybz.

"It weighs on my heart, I think about it a lot, but honestly, we just have to stay strong and know he is doing the best he can," Likkle Vybz said.

Likkle Vybz said he and his family thank all the fans for keeping his father in the prayers.