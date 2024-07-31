Vybz Kartel appeal: Verdict on dancehall star's release expected today

The Jamaica Court of Appeal is expected on Wednesday to render their final verdict on whether to release dancehall music icon Vybz Kartel or order a retrial.

Kartel – who's real name is Adidja Palmer – and his three co-defendants have been behind bars in a Jamaican prison since their arrests in 2011, and subsequent 2014 conviction, for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams, whose body was never found.

Kartel's conviction was quashed in this spring, and the British Privy Council gave the Jamaican court the chance to decide on a retrial or outright acquittal, meaning there would be no further prosecution.

Reports of Kartel's heart functionality have been in question as attorneys raise concerns over his ability to survive another retrial.

What happened in the murder case?

Kartel has been behind bars for over a decade. For nearly eight of those years, Kartel has reportedly been battling Graves' Disease under conditions his attorney says are "inhumane."

Lawyers representing the defendants made an appeal back in 2020, but the convictions were upheld.

The appeal was then pushed to the United Kingdom-based Privy Council, Jamaica's final court of appeal, in 2024, which overturned the convictions due to juror misconduct.

Despite the big win, their fight for freedom has hung in the balance. The Privy Council in effect, kicked the case back to the Jamaican Court of Appeals to make the ultimate decision.

How is Kartel's health?

A prior medical report by Kartel's well-respected private physician, Dr. Karen Phillips, suggested the superstar would need surgery as soon as possible. The report obtained exclusively by FOX 5 NY detailed his battle with thyroid disease.

According to the initial report, despite medication, it had not gone into remission.

FOX 5 NY will continue to bring exclusive insight as the case moves towards conclusion. Check back for updates.