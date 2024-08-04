Watch Vybz Kartel interview: Dancehall icon talks prison release

Jamaican music icon Vybz Kartel spoke exclusively to FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers after he was released from prison, where he spent 14 years before his conviction was quashed.

He told Evers about that fateful moment and discussed his new music, family and future on this exclusive interview.

In 2014, a Jamaican judge sentenced Vybz and three co-defendants to life in prison in the 2011 murder of an associate, Clive "Lizard" Williams.

On July 24, he walked out of the Tower Street Adult Correctional facility in Kingston, Jamaica and did not look back.

"The feeling of just being free is an amazing feeling. Lisa, it's so surreal I have to pinch myself just to see that I'm awake," Kartel said.

At times, his case had looked hopeless, but no matter how harsh the prison conditions and no matter how big the obstacles, he never gave up. Neither did his attorney, Isat Buchanan, who waged fierce and focused legal battles, eventually convincing the highest courts in Jamaica and the UK to throw out the verdict and order his release.

"Hard work and dedication, we believed in ourselves, believed in our legal team Isat Buchanan, and we had help inside and outside, especially you Lisa, you made everyone make sure they had to cross their t's and dot their i's, and be sharp," Kartel said.

On July 31, while many were glued to the Jamaica Court of Appeal live feeds covering the decision on his case, Kartel says he was on the phone talking with his fiancé Sidem Ozturk.

Related article

"She was like babe, I'm on my way to get you, and then when the verdict was read, she was like 'Baby, you're free!' Kartel said.

Kartel said then another member of his legal team texted him with the message "pack your bags".

"I brought a few sentimental things, like Sidem had bought me a cologne, I brought that with me, like a body mist, so that's it, that's all I brought out, oh and a lyric book, you know I can't leave my lyrics," Kartel said.

Kartel told FOX 5 he wrote hundreds of songs in prison. Less than 24 hours after he got out, his new 12 track mixtape called "First Week Out" was released and is already starting to make it's way up the charts.

He told Evers that this is just the beginning.

"We have albums worth of songs, a lot of writing about the situation, not about the situation, a plethora of lyrics," Kartel said.

For now, the focus is on reconnecting with family members, spending time with his sons, and recovering from the health problems that put his life on the line.

"I just want to say to the fans, thank you for the love, thank you for being there by my side, to my extended family, thank you for having faith in me," Kartel said.

What happened in the Vybz Kartel case?

Vybz Kartel, has been behind bars for more than a decade.

For nearly eight of those years, Kartel has reportedly been battling Graves' Disease under conditions his attorney says are "inhumane."

Lawyers representing the defendants made an appeal back in 2020, but the convictions were upheld.

The appeal was then pushed to the United Kingdom-based Privy Council, Jamaica's final court of appeal, in 2024, which overturned the convictions due to juror misconduct.

Despite the big win, their fight for freedom has hung in the balance.

The Privy Council in effect, kicked the case back to the Jamaican Court of Appeals to make the ultimate decision.

Who is Vybz Kartel?

Ozturk says, "He’s smart. I love his heart. He has an amazing heart. It’s just so giving, so loving. I like to call him my angel. He’s an angel in my life. I can’t deny how happy he makes me feel."

Ozturk began corresponding with Kartel in 2015, but did not have a chance to meet him until she traveled to Jamaica in 2019. These photos are from family visiting days at the prison. With Kartel in his second decade behind bars, it’s been no ordinary courtship.

"Obviously, it does cause some difficulties," she says. "I can’t see him when I want to see him, can’t talk to him every time I want to talk to him. But when you know where your heart is at, it’s not that difficult, so I’m willing to wait."

Kartel, Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John were convicted of the September 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

Where is Vybz Kartel now?

Now the Jamaican sensation is walking the streets of his island freely again.

The renowned dancehall artist formerly known as Adidja Palmer posted on Instagram hours after his release holding a champagne bottle.

‘I’m out! Me and my wife," Vybz Kartel said in the video.

The video on Instagram has garnered nearly half a million likes and has sparked debate over his fiancé who was in the car next to him.