Vybz Kartel release date: Will there be a retrial?

Adidja Palmer, famously known as Vybz Kartel, appeared in front of Jamaica's Court of Appeals to learn his fate this week.

Kartel and his 3 co-defendants have been behind bars in a Jamaican prison since their arrests in 2011 for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams, whose body was never found.

Vybz Kartel's attorney, Isat Buchanan, confirmed to FOX 5, that a judge would decide whether to release the men or accommodate a retrial amid Palmer's alleged battle with Graves' Disease.

Reports of Kartel's heart functionality have been in question as attorneys raise concerns over his ability to survive another retrial.

The hearing started on Monday and is expected to end on Friday.

What happened in the Vybz Kartel murder case?

For nearly eight of those years, Kartel has reportedly been battling Graves' Disease under conditions his attorney says are "inhumane."

Lawyers representing the defendants made an appeal back in 2020, but the convictions were upheld.

The appeal was then pushed to the United Kingdom-based Privy Council, Jamaica's final court of appeal, in 2024, which overturned the convictions due to juror misconduct.

Despite the big win, their fight for freedom has hung in the balance.

The Privy Council in effect, kicked the case back to the Jamaican Court of Appeals to make the ultimate decision.

Vybz Kartel's health

A prior medical report by Kartel's well-respected private physician, Dr. Karen Phillips, suggested that the superstar would need surgery as soon as possible.

The report obtained exclusively by FOX 5 NY detailed his battle with thyroid disease.

According to the initial report, despite medication, it had not gone into remission.

Dr. Phillips recommended surgery as soon as possible.

Even though they are now "not guilty" innocent men according to the Privy Council, they have remained behind bars.

Even though they are now "not guilty" innocent men according to the Privy Council, they have remained behind bars.