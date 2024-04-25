Vybz Kartel latest: King Charles approves decision to quash, Jamaica to cover court costs

International Dancehall music star Vybz Kartel, who's been behind bars in a Jamaican prison for more than a decade, is one step closer to learning his fate.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers that King Charles has signed off on the UK Privy Council's decision to quash the murder convictions of dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel and three other men.

FOX 5 has obtained an exclusive copy of the King's order from the Court at Buckingham Palace, and it states that Jamaica must reimburse the 4 men all court costs.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, and his 3 co-defendants have been behind bars in Jamaican prisons since their arrests in 2011 for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams, whose body was never found.

Despite the big win, their fight for freedom has hung in the balance.

In a stunning decision out of London last month, the Privy Council took the issue with clear and forceful language.

Questions on what would come next have quickly begun to mount in the last few weeks.

FEATURED: Diddy's legal troubles: J.Lo arrest, alleged assault on UCLA football coach | List

What happened to Vybz Kartel?

The four men were convicted in 2014 in what became the longest trial in Jamaican history.

In the trial's final days, one of the jurors was suspected of offering bribes to the other jurors, but instead of dismissing the case, the judge allowed it to continue.

Featured article

There was so much interest in the UK Privy Council's decision, that the heavy volume of online viewers shut down the courtroom's live stream from London several times.

After getting the stream back up and running, the world witnessed the 2014 murder conviction get quashed.

"Victorious!" Kartel posted on Instagram. "Anytime now!"

"This is a landmark decision. This is a very, very compelling and interesting case. It really calls into question what the Jamaica courts, the lower courts, did in these convictions of Vybz Kartel and his co-defendants," attorney and analyst Robin Nunn said.

The Privy Council in effect kicked the case back to the Jamaican Court of Appeals.

Vybz Kartel release date

Even though they are now "not guilty" innocent men according to the Privy Council, they have remained behind bars.

Nunn says, "they have two options: One, call for a new trial, which means we will start this process all over again from the beginning with a new jury, perhaps new attorneys for the defendants, perhaps a whole new set of facts and scenarios even, or they will release Vybz Kartel and the co-defendants and decide this is not something they want to bring forward."

Lisa Evers spoke with Vybz Kartel's attorney, Isat Buchanan, who says the Court of Appeal has set a court date of June 10 through June 14 to decide whether to release the men or try to bring a new case.

FOX 5 NY will continue to bring exclusive insight as this case moves towards conclusion. Check back for updates.