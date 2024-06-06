Vybz Kartel's life at risk as health declines rapidly in prison, family warns: EXCLUSIVE

International Dancehall music star Vybz Kartel, has been behind bars in a Jamaican prison for more than a decade.

For nearly eight of those years, Kartel has reportedly been battling Graves' Disease under conditions his attorney says are "inhumane."

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, and his 3 co-defendants have been behind bars in Jamaican prisons since their arrests in 2011 for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams, whose body was never found.

Since then, King Charles has signed off on the UK Privy Council's decision to quash the murder convictions of the four men.

In a sworn medical affidavit obtained by FOX 5's Lisa Evers in May 2023, his doctors warned that his Graves' Disease and heart condition was getting worse and that if he did not get surgery soon, it could be fatal.

At the time, he had been in solitary lockdown 23 hours a day over an alleged cell phone infraction.

Human rights attorney Isat Buchanan compared Kartel's jail cell as an oven.

"He's in a cell, and if you can picture a brick oven, because that's how those cells are built, the ventilation is next to none," Buchanan said.

Vybz Kartel's medical history

A prior medical report done by Kartel's well-respected private physician, Dr. Karen Phillips. recommended surgery as soon as possible.

Medical report obtained exclusively by FOX 5 NY.

The report obtained exclusively by FOX 5 NY detailed his battle with thyroid disease.

According to the initial report, despite medication, it had not gone into remission.

Dr. Phillips recommended surgery as soon as possible.

Exclusive interview with Vybz Kartel's son

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers spoke exclusively with Vybz Kartel's son, Adidja Jahiem Palmer, known as Likkle Vybz, from the family's home in Jamaica.

Vybz Kartel's son, Adidja Jahiem Palmer, known as Likkle Vybz.

What's next for Vybz Kartel?

FOX 5's Lisa Evers reported that King Charles signed off on the UK Privy Council's decision to quash the murder convictions of dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel and three other men.

Despite the big win, their fight for freedom has hung in the balance.

The Privy Council in effect kicked the case back to the Jamaican Court of Appeals.

Even though they are now "not guilty" innocent men according to the Privy Council, they have remained behind bars.

Lisa Evers spoke with Vybz Kartel's attorney, Isat Buchanan, who says the Court of Appeal has set a court date of June 10 through June 14 to decide whether to release the men or try to bring a new case.

FOX 5 NY will continue to bring exclusive insight as this case moves towards conclusion. Check back for updates.