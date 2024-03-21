Where is Vybz Kartel right now? Latest on his legal fight for freedom

A stunning decision came out of London last week: The murder conviction of Jamaican celebrity Vybz Kartel, and three other men, was thrown out.

Despite the big win, their fight for freedom continues.

Attorneys spoke with FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers about what could happen next for the Jamaican dance hall star.

There was so much interest in the UK Privy Council's decision, that the heavy volume of online viewers shut down the courtroom's live stream from London several times.

After getting the stream back up and running, the world witnessed the 2014 murder conviction get quashed.

"The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council has unanimously concluded that the appeals should allowed and the appellants' convictions should be quashed on the ground of juror misconduct," the council announced.

International Dancehall music superstar Vybz Kartel, real name Adidja Palmer, and his 3 co-defendants have been behind bars in Jamaican prisons since their arrests in 2011 for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams, whose body was never found.

They were later convicted in 2014 in what became the longest trial in Jamaican history.

"It really calls into question what the Jamaica courts, the lower courts did in these convictions of Vybz Kartel and his co-defendants." — Robin Nunn, Attorney, Analyst

In the trial's final days, one of the jurors was suspected of offering bribes to the other jurors, but instead of dismissing the case, the judge allowed it to continue.

The Privy Council took issue with clear, forceful language.

When is Vybz Kartel coming back?

For Kartel's attorney Isat Buchanan, it was a huge win after years of struggle. Speaking to us on judgment day, he told FOX 5 NY: "A huge statement was made by the quashing of the murder convictions and that is where we are at.

On Wednesday, Palmer was a convicted felon, today he is an innocent man."

The eyes of the world were on the Privy Council, the UK's version of the US Supreme Court.

They typically take on no more than four cases from Jamaica each year, says attorney and analyst Robin Nunn.

"This is a landmark decision. This is a very, very compelling and interesting case. It really calls into question what the Jamaica courts, the lower courts, did in these convictions of Vybz Kartel and his co-defendants."

The Privy Council in effect kicked the case back to the Jamaican Court of Appeals, says attorney Robin Nunn.

What's next for Vybz Kartel?

She says, "they have two options: One, call for a new trial, which means we will start this process all over again from the beginning with a new jury, perhaps new attorneys for the defendants, perhaps a whole new set of facts and scenarios even, or they will release Vybz Kartel and the co-defendants and decide this is not something they want to bring forward."

The level of interest in the case has been off the charts, says Yasmine Peru, a reporter with the Jamaica Gleaner.

The Gleaner has been Jamaica's most trusted news source for nearly 200 years.

Perutells says, "This is not something that was confined to the entertainment section of the news, this was breaking news on every level and Kartel's popularity and global influence would necessarily dictate that these are the kinds of steps that we take. Every major news outlet internationally had a Kartel headline."

HOT 97 DJ Bobby Konders and host of the Fire Sundays Reggae and Dancehall Music Show, says the reaction of his music community has been overwhelming.

He's also produced records with Vybz Kartel before his incarceration. Konders says the reaction of his music community has been overwhelming.

"Jubilation. People around the world DM'ing me, calling me, texting me. People are understanding it still has to go back to Jamaica certain things still have to go through the system but the energy is positive and it's a positive energy out there in the air. People are feeling good and they're really really excited for Kartel."

DJ Bobby Konders says there's a key reason Vybz Kartel has held the attention of his core fans and gained new ones over the years.

"A lot of people would say from nothing to something. But not only that, he's bigger than an artist. He's an iconic figure. We know the music but now he's been embraced by so many people globally. Not just Jamaica, but the world, hence the World Boss, and the love the people have for him."