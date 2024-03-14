Vybz Kartel case: UK's Privy Council to rule on his appeal

The UK's Privy Council, the highest court in the country, is expected to rule Thursday in the appeal of the murder conviction of Vybz Kartel -- deciding whether he stays locked down for life, or goes free.

FOX 5 NY will have live-streaming coverage of the court appearance, beginning at approx. 11 a.m. You can watch it here.

Why is Vybz Kartel jailed?

Adidja Palmer is known to millions of fans around the world as entertainer Vybz Kartel. The incarcerated Jamaican Dancehall star has been behind bars for more than a decade on a murder he claims he did not commit.

Featured article



After a lengthy process, the Privy Council in London is scheduled to finally rule on the appeal of Palmer and his three co-defendants.

Where is Vybz Kartel right now?

They've been behind bars since 2011 for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams and were convicted in 2014. Since then, they've claimed they did not do it and were found guilty under a flawed prosecution.

Featured article

"The Court of Appeal in Jamaica, they prepared three particular questions for the board to consider it concerns their telecommunications evidence, jury management issues, and an additional one for jury tampering," Kartel's attorney Isat Buchanan said.

We reported some of the findings of a British forensic expert who reviewed the case, and found serious questions about phone evidence, among other issues, during the 65-day trial.

Another issue was timing. Buchanan filed for an expedited hearing given Kartel's health issues, which include Graves disease and a heart condition.

Exclusive interview with Vybz Kartel's son

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers spoke exclusively with Kartel's son, Adidja Jaheim Palmer, known as Likkle Vybz, when his family fought to get him basic sanitary conditions and access to doctors for him as he awaited his appeal.

Buchanan had visited Kartel in prison before leaving for London, and says he's hopeful, and despite everything, still has faith in the court system, and that justice will prevail.

"In terms of Mr. Palmer, he's hanging in there, in terms of, at best both the private physician and the physicians from the government are doing their best with the reality of how best to manage his treatment," Buchanan said.