UK's Privy Council holds hearing for Vybz Kartel's appeal

This week, the highest court in the UK is considering whether Vybez Kartel stays locked down for life, or goes free.

The stakes could not be higher for incarcerated Jamaican Dancehall star Vybz Kartel. He's been behind bars for more than a decade on a murder he claims he did not commit.



After a lengthy process, the Privy Council in London is taking on the appeal of Adidja Palmer, better known as international music star Vybz Kartel and his three co-defendants.

They've been behind bars since 2011 for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams and were convicted in 2014. Since then, they've claimed they did not do it and were found guilty under a flawed prosecution.

"The Court of Appeal in Jamaica, they prepared three particular questions for the board to consider it concerns their telecommunications evidence, jury management issues, and an additional one for jury tampering," Kartel's attorney Isat Buchanan said.



We reported some of the findings of a British forensic expert who reviewed the case, and found serious questions about phone evidence among other issues during the 65-day trial.

"So it is our position that with all of those things combined, there has been a miscarriage of justice and the Charter of Rights has been breached of privacy and a fair trial." — Attorney Isat Buchanan

Another issue was timing. Attorney Buchanan filed for an expedited hearing given Vybz Kartel's health issues, which include Graves disease and a heart condition.

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers spoke exclusively with Kartel's son, Adidja Jaheim Palmer, known as Likkle Vybz, about 8 months ago when his family fought to get him basic sanitary conditions and access to doctors for him as he awaited his appeal.

"It weighs on my heart very heavy. I think about it a lot. But honestly, strong for him." — Adidja Jaheim Palmer

Attorney Buchanan visited Kartel in prison before leaving for London, and says he's hopeful, and despite everything, still has faith in the court system, and that justice will prevail.

"In terms of Mr. Palmer, he's hanging in there, in terms of, at best both the private physician and the physicians from the government are doing their best with the reality of how best to manage his treatment," Buchanan said.



The Privy Council hearing is happening on Wednesday and Thursday in London, and being live-streamed on their website. But no decision is expected immediately. It typically takes 2-3 months before they render their decision, but it could also come sooner than that.