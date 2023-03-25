Expand / Collapse search

Top Stories: Inside NYPD's dismantling and takedown of violent Queen gangs, cow runs wild in Brooklyn and more

This week, NYPD detectives say they have dismantled two rival gangs who terrorized South Jamaica, Queens   police spent much of the day Wednesday negotiating with a suspect who, at one point, was dangling from a 31st-floor window in Midtown Manhattan, and emergency personnel responded to a package with suspicious white powder that was delivered to the mail room for the New York City building housing the Manhattan District Attorney's office, according to police. 

1. Inside NYPD's dismantling and takedown of 2 violent Queens gangs

A NYPD gang takedown as it unfolds

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers was there as the NYPD planned and executed a gang takedown.

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers was embedded with an elite group of NYPD detectives as they took down two violent warring gangs accused of murders and violent shootings.

The long-term investigation began with the murder of a promising team basketball player. Now, nearly four years later, NYPD detectives say they have dismantled two rival gangs who terrorized South Jamaica, Queens residents with reckless gunfire, using drill music videos and social media to fuel the beef. 

We got an exclusive look at their focused methods, very different from the wide-net gang sweeps of the past.

Some of the more than 30 suspects were already behind bars in state prison and on Rikers Island for other crimes. 

They were brought into the 111th Precinct in New York City to be charged in the major gang conspiracy case. One suspect even cursed at our camera.

2. Package with suspicious powder delivered to Manhattan DA's office amid Trump probe

Suspicious white powder delivered to Manhattan DA's office

A suspicious white powdered was sent to the Manhattan District Attorney's office on Friday, along with a note threatening DA Alvin Bragg in the envelope. The powder was deemed non-hazardous by authorities, but comes on the heels of escalating rhetoric from former President Donald Trump as the nation awaits word on a possible indictment.

Emergency personnel responded after a package with suspicious white powder was delivered to the mail room for the New York City building housing the Manhattan District Attorney's office, according to police. 

A law enforcement source confirmed there was a note saying "Alvin – I’ll kill you" in the envelope. District Attorney Alvin Bragg is currently weighing whether to proceed with an indictment against former President Donald Trump for alleged hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

3. Staten Island teen's subway serenade brings joy to girl with special needs 

Special needs teen receives subway serenade

In a true "Only in New York" moment, a simple trip to the St. Patrick's Day PArade turned into an unforgettable experience of joy for one family, thanks to a group of teenage singers and Dion's famous tune, "The Wanderer." FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green has the story.

What started as a simple trip to the St. Patrick's Day Parade ended up being a ride a local family will never forget.

It all started when Joseph DeRobertis, a teenager from Staten Island, broke out into song on the subway.

"As soon as we entered the car, there was a group of kids there singing a song by Dion and they were all into it," said Michael Ansbro.

Ansbro's daughter, Mary, was with him that day. Mary, who has special needs, is an avid singer herself and requested a special subway serenade from DeRobertis, the car’s lead singer.

4. Standoff ends: FBI fugitive taken into custody after dangling from Midtown highrise

FBI fugitive in custody after dramatic Manhattan high-rise rescue

A NYPD detective managed to save the life of a suicidal man wanted by authorities hanging out of the window of a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper near Carnegie Hall. The event came to a dramatic conclusion when a detective managed to rappel down to the suspect and guide him back inside.

Police spent much of the day Wednesday negotiating with a suspect who, at one point, was dangling from a 31st-floor window in Midtown Manhattan.

It all began around 9 a.m. Police say that FBI agents were trying to execute an arrest warrant on a man for financial fraud charges at an apartment on the 31st floor of the CitySpire high-rise building.

At some point, the suspect, who was allegedly suicidal, broke out part of the window of the unit and then started dangling outside of it, threatening to jump.

Police, fire, EMS, and hostage negotiators all converged on the scene. Authorities set up an air cushion right in the middle of West 56th Street as talks continued to try to get the man to give up peacefully.

5. Cow runs wild through Brooklyn streets after escaping slaughterhouse 

Cow escapes NYC slaughterhouse, runs through streets

Surveillance video shows a cow escaping from a slaughterhouse in Canarsie, Brooklyn and running through the streets.

Surveillance video from a local pizzeria captured an escaped cow from a slaughterhouse running wild through the streets of Brooklyn.

According to witnesses, it happened Tuesday around 1:40 p.m.

The cow was eventually captured near Avenue M and E. 95th St. after being chased in Canarsie.

The 4-month-old calf will reportedly live its days out on a farm in Pennsylvania.