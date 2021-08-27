Arrest made in 2019 shooting death of Queens teen

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin in 2019.

Police say the 18-year-old suspect, Sean Brown, was arrested by authorities in Los Angeles, California and a warrant has been issued for him to be brought back to New York.

Griffin lived in South Jamaica, Queens, and died on October 26, 2019, after being struck by a bullet from over 100 yards away while playing basketball. Police said at the time of the shooting that they did not believe that Griffin was the target of the shooting.

The killing devastated the local community along with Griffin's extended family. Griffin was an aspiring basketball player and student at Cardoza High School at the time of his death.

The detectives in the case have released surveillance footage of other suspects wanted in connection to the shooting, which they believe to be gang-related.

