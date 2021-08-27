Expand / Collapse search
Arrest made in 2019 shooting death of Queens teen

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Queens
FOX 5 NY

Arrest in Aamir Griffin's killing

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin in 2019.

NEW YORK - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin in 2019

Police say the 18-year-old suspect, Sean Brown, was arrested by authorities in Los Angeles, California and a warrant has been issued for him to be brought back to New York.

Griffin lived in South Jamaica, Queens, and died on October 26, 2019, after being struck by a bullet from over 100 yards away while playing basketball. Police said at the time of the shooting that they did not believe that Griffin was the target of the shooting.

Charity fundraiser and basketball tournament held for teen killed by stray bullet

Friends and family of Aamir Griffin gathered Saturday for a charity basketball tournament in memory of the 14-year-old, who was killed by a stray bullet while playing basketball in October.

The killing devastated the local community along with Griffin's extended family. Griffin was an aspiring basketball player and student at Cardoza High School at the time of his death. 

The detectives in the case have released surveillance footage of other suspects wanted in connection to the shooting, which they believe to be gang-related.

