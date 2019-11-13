Reward offered in shooting death of teen on basketball court

article

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting death of Aamir Griffin.

The 14-year-old boy was shot to death last month on a basketball court at the Baisley Park Houses in Jamaica, Queens.

Police found the boy on the court with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

No arrests have been made. Authorities did not know whether the teen was the target or was killed by a bullet intended for someone else.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2500 reward while the NYPD is offering a $7500 reward upon the conviction of the persons responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.