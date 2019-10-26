NYPD releases video of ‘Persons of Interest’ in Queens shooting

The NYPD has released the name of a 14-year-old boy shot to death on a basketball court at a Queens public housing complex along with video of two "persons of interest" who are wanted in connection to the shooting.

Aamir Griffin was struck on Saturday evening at the Baisley Park Houses in the borough's Jamaica section.

Police found him on the court with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

No arrests have been made. Authorities did not know whether the teen was the target or was killed by a bullet intended for someone else.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.