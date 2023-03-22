Suspect standing on ledge of Midtown building after FBI raid

A man is standing on the ledge of the 31st floor of a building on West 56th Street between 6th and 7th avenues.

Police say the man is wanted in connection with a financial fraud investigation.

On Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. the FBI attempted to execute a search warrant. At some point, they say, the suspect broke the window of the 31st floor and went on to the ledge.

Source: Antwan Lewis

NYPD's negotiation team and Emergency Services Unit (ESU) are still on the scene and an air cushion has been set up below the building.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).