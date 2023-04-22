Top Stories: garage collapse, purse snatcher on the run, rent increases and more

article

This week a Manhattan parking garage collapsed killing one person, and 9-year-old boy from the Bronx was killed in on vacation in the Dominican Republic, and the alligator that was found earlier this year in Brooklyn, with a bathtub stopper in its digestive system, has died.

FOX 5 NY obtained Ring footage from inside a parking garage that collapsed in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

The video shows several cars parked in the garage when suddenly loud crashing noises are heard, and pieces of the roof are seen falling as a thick plume of smoke clouds the area. Vehicles tumble as the building caves.

A 9-year-old boy from the Bronx has died after being shot and killed while on vacation in the Dominican Republic in what police say was a botched robbery.

According to Dominican officials, Gioser Luis Féliz and his family arrived in Santiago on Wednesday and were riding inside a rental car when a group of men began following them.

The alligator is pictured in a provided image. (Credit: Bronx Zoo)

A nearly 5-foot alligator that was found earlier this year in a Brooklyn-area lake with a bathtub stopper in its digestive system has died, zoo officials said.

The female alligator was found on Feb. 19 in Prospect Park Lake in 37-degree Fahrenheit temperature water. The animal was taken to the Bronx Zoo, which discovered that she had ingested a 4-inch wide bathtub stopper.

The animal was suffering from chronic and severe weight loss, extreme anemia, and infections in her intestine and skin, according to zoo staff. She also had a chronic ulcer of her stomach caused by the rubber stopper.

The NYPD is looking for an individual in connection with four separate robberies throughout the Bronx.

All the victims in this string of robberies were women who were forced to give the suspect their bag, in which he then fled the scene on a moped.

Surveillance photos show the suspect in the second string of incidents on 85 West Fordham Road, on Sunday, April 9th, where he attempted to make an unauthorized transaction using a bank card, according to police.

The Rent Guidelines Board, a panel that regulates the roughly one million rent-stabilized apartments in New York City, met Thursday to discuss potential rent hikes.

The rent increases could be anywhere from 8.5% on 1-year leases, to 16% on 2-year leases, the highest in decades.

The numbers are just calculations at this point. They come after the board reviewed the Price Index of Operating Costs for buildings, A report that shows it cost landlords over 8% more to operate their buildings in the past year.