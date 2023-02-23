Alligator found in NYC lake had swallowed a bathtub stopper

A nearly 5-foot alligator found in a lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park had swallowed a bathtub stopper.

The American alligator was recovered on Sunday. It underwent a medical evaluation and is now being cared for at the Bronx Zoo.

It was lethargic and suffering from exposure to cold temperatures when it was found. It was also extremely emaciated. Too weak and unresponsive to eat on its own, the alligator, a female, was being tube-fed to provide her with nutrients as well as fluids, vitamin B, antibiotics, and antifungal medication.

RELATED: Alligator found in Brooklyn park

An x-ray also showed that she had ingested an approximately 4-inch wide bathtub stopper.

An alligator found in a Brooklyn lake had swallowed a bathtub stopper.

"The alligator is currently in too weakened a condition to attempt removal of the stopper. We will continue to provide supportive care for her and determine next steps based on how she responds to treatment," zoo officials said in a statement.

It is illegal to have an alligator in New York, but it is not uncommon for people to buy young alligators and then abandon them.

"The tragedy of this situation is a reminder that wild animals do not make good pets and that responsible pet ownership means making choices that will not negatively impact an individual animal or the environment," the zoo stated.